By Nick Coit

ncoit@abc6.com

Ed Cooley landing his first commitment for the class of 2018 Sunday when shooting guard A.J. Reeves gave his verbal to the PC Friars. The 6'5" Reeves from Brimmer & May School in Mass is ranked 53rd in ESPN's Top 100 for the recruiting class. Reeves choosing Providence over Villanova, Virginia, and Louisville.