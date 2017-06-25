Boston breast cancer walk raises $3M for research - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Boston breast cancer walk raises $3M for research

Posted: Updated:

By: Rebecca Turco

rturco@abc6.com

BOSTON – A two day, 39-mile walk in Boston raised nearly $3-million for breast cancer research, improved access to screening and treatment.

More than 1,200 people gathered for the AVON 39 Walk to End Breast Cancer, including 218 breast cancer survivors.

“We're able to help community members put food on the table for those who are undergoing chemo therapy, provide patient navigation programs to make sure people are attending their appointments, and we're leading some research around the country,” explained AVON 39 National Ambassador Jill Surdyka. “We're really, really proud of the impact we are able to make."

AVON 39 Boston is the fourth of the company’s seven annual walks nationwide. Since AVON 39’s launch in 2003, walkers have raised more than $620-million for local, regional and national breast cancer organizations.

© WLNE-TV 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.