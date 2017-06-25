Boston breast cancer walk raises $3M for research

By: Rebecca Turco

BOSTON – A two day, 39-mile walk in Boston raised nearly $3-million for breast cancer research, improved access to screening and treatment.

More than 1,200 people gathered for the AVON 39 Walk to End Breast Cancer, including 218 breast cancer survivors.

“We're able to help community members put food on the table for those who are undergoing chemo therapy, provide patient navigation programs to make sure people are attending their appointments, and we're leading some research around the country,” explained AVON 39 National Ambassador Jill Surdyka. “We're really, really proud of the impact we are able to make."

AVON 39 Boston is the fourth of the company’s seven annual walks nationwide. Since AVON 39’s launch in 2003, walkers have raised more than $620-million for local, regional and national breast cancer organizations.

