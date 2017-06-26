6 children hospitalized after Providence fire - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

6 children hospitalized after Providence fire

Posted:

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Six children have been hospitalized as a precautionary measure following a fire in Rhode Island.

Firefighters say the fire broke out in a Providence apartment building around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Arriving firefighters found two children on the second floor fire escape and used ground ladders to rescue them.

Fire officials say the two rescued and other four children who lived in the building were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

None of the five adults who lived in the building were injured. One firefighter was hospitalized for a hand injury.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

