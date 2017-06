By: News Staff

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – A North Smithfield man was seen riding a stolen pink children's bicycle after his vehicle was towed Monday morning for motor vehicle infractions.

Jeffrey Beaudreault, 35, was seen riding the pink bicycle that officers discovered he had stolen from a Woonsocket home.

No word yet on the charges filed against Beaudreault.

