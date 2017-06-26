Westport man charged after assaulting, attempting to kidnap woman in New Bedford

By: News Staff

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) – A Westport man was arrested on kidnapping charges Sunday after assaulting a woman and attempting to kidnap her at Petro Mart in New Bedford.

Robert Brum, 53, of Westport, punched the 40-year-old woman, dragged her by the hair, and tried to drive off with her in his vehicle at approximately 3:00 a.m.

The woman removed the keys from the ignition and ran away.

Upon arrival, police discovered the victim bleeding from her elbows, face, and knees. She was treated on scene for her injuries.

Brum was charged with kidnapping, assault and battery, and possession of cocaine.

