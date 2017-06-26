Reservations at RI DMV required during computer launch

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE)— The Rhode Island DMV is requiring reservations for service during its computer launch period. The process will be used between July 5 and July 17 for customer needing to complete in-person transactions.

Here’s how it works: Customers will need to visit www.dmv.ri.gov and access the ‘Customer Reservations’ portal. Users will follow the prompt to select a date and time for the appointment. Once that is done a reservation confirmation will appear. This will need to be printed out or saved on a smart phone so that the bar code can be scanned at the DMV office.

The reservation program will be in place for the Cranston office from July 5th to the 17th. It will be in effect at the Middletown and Woonsocket offices July 13th- July 17th. Visitors should be aware that no one will be allowed entry to a DMV office during these dates without a reservation.

Terms and conditions include:

• This reservation grants admittance only. Once your reservation is confirmed at check-in, normal ticketing procedures will apply, and you will be served as promptly as possible.

• No check-ins will be allowed more than 15 minutes prior to your reservation time. Customers arriving more than 15 minutes after their reservation time may not be admitted.

• Please have a copy of your reservation confirmation or your reservation number available at check-in. You will be required to have proof of identification.

• If you are unable to keep this reservation, please be courteous and cancel it as soon as possible by clicking here so that the reservation can be made available to another customer.

• Click here to modify the date/time of your reservation or your reservation details.

DMV officials will be looking at data from the reservation process to see if it would be a good fit for the state moving forward. They think it could be a solution to long wait times.

“You can rest assure that if this works, come January, the DMV administrator will be looking for the funding to do it on a permanent basis,” said Paul Grimaldi with the Rhode Island Department of Revenue.

The DMV began implementing temporary office closures in May to prepare for a computer upgrade. All DMV offices will be closed Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4.

AAA is assisting with some transactions during this time. For a list of those DMV services, and to locate a AAA office near you, visit: https://northeast.aaa.com/automotive/registry-services/rhode-island.html

© WLNE-TV 2017