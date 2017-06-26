New Bedford Police cite 24 vehicles, issue $7,000 in fines after - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

New Bedford Police cite 24 vehicles, issue $7,000 in fines after drag racing

By: News Staff

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) – New Bedford Police cited 24 vehicles and issued $7,000 in fines after reports of drag racing in the area of the Aerovox building Sunday.

Police responded at approximately 2:00 a.m. to the area in the New Bedford Industrial Park.

Two vehicles were racing and several others were in the area.

Police blocked all exits and cited the vehicles.

The drivers were charged with trespassing with a motor vehicle, among other civil infractions.

