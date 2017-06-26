Former head of Mass. pharmacy linked to deadly meningitis outbreak to be sentenced

By: News Staff

BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) – The former head of a Massachusetts pharmacy linked to a deadly meningitis outbreak is set to be sentenced Monday for conspiracy and fraud charges.

Barry Cadden was acquitted of second degree murder charges in relation to the 2012 outbreak from the New England Compounding Center that killed more than 60 people.

Prosecutors allege Cadden disregarded regulations to push production.

They are pushing for him to get 35 years in prison.

Cadden's lawyers say he should get 2 to 3 years.

He will be sentenced in federal court Monday afternoon.

