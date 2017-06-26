Plainville Police searching for vehicle in connection to Heather - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Plainville Police searching for vehicle in connection to Heather Hill Country Club robbery

By: News Staff

PLAINFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) – Plainville Police are looking for a vehicle in connection to a robbery at a local country club Friday morning.

Police say the suspect broke into the Heather Hill Club House around 5:00 a.m., pried open the register, and made off with the cash inside.

An employee chased down the vehicle believed to have Rhode Island plates.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is encouraged to contact Plainville police at 508-809-5555.

