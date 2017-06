By: News Staff

PLAINFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) – Ferry service between Providence and Newport is set to return Tuesday.

The ferry is back in the Narragansett Bay after undergoing repairs.

It was damaged after hitting a buoy while attempting to avoid another boat.

No one was injured, but Seastreak sent the ferry to New York to be worked on.

The ferry, run by the RIDOT, had been out of service for more than a week.

