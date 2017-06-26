Michael McCarthy found guilty of 2nd degree murder in Bella Bond murder trial

By: News Staff

BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) – The jury in the Bella Bond murder trial reached a verdict Monday morning, finding Michael McCarthy guilty of second degree murder in the death of the two-year-old girl.

Yesterday marked two years since Bella’s remains washed ashore on Boston’s Deer Island.

McCarthy was the boyfriend of Bella’s mother, Rachelle.

She testified against him in the trial, saying she saw him punch the little girl, and later helped him dispose of her body.

Under this conviction, McCarthy will be eligible for parole after serving fifteen years in prison.

The jury deliberated for five days.

