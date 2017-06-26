Construction worker injured at Coventry building site

By: Kainani Stevens

Email: kstevens@abc6.com

Twitter: @Kainani Stevens

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — A construction worker suffered serious injuries Monday morning after an accident on the property of a new home construction in Coventry.

Emergency responders arrived at 6 Victory Falls Road just before 11:00 a.m. to find a male worker with his legs pinned beneath a cement slab. Crews on scene say the ground near the foundation of the home gave way and an excavator and worker fell into the home's foundation as a result.

After about an hour, emergency response crews were able to free the injured worker. He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital by helicopter for immediate treatment. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was on hand for several hours Monday to conduct an on scene investigation. At this point OSHA is not releasing any information about their investigation or any details about possible infractions.

