RI State Police arrest 12 motorists, 1 boater for DUI’s over the weekend

SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) – Rhode Island State Police have arrested 13 people for operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol this past weekend.

Twelve drivers and one boater have been arrested, according to a press release from RISP.

The boater, Robert John Kinne, 32, of Connecticut, was arrested Friday at approximately 11:05 p.m. when his boat was stopped on Great Salt Pond on Block Island.

In addition to being arrested for operating a watercraft under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test, he was cited for speeding and failing to follow rules of navigation for inland waterways.

RISP arrested twelve additional drivers this weekend:

Jose Hernandez, 54, of Pawtucket, was arrested Friday afternoon after driving erratically on Route 95 North in Providence. He was charged with driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content more than three times over the legal limit.

Michael Marchetti, 30, of Warwick, was arrested Friday night during a motor vehicle stop on George Arden Avenue in Warwick. He was charged with driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Steven Clark, 24, of Glocester, was arrested around Friday night for driving the wrong way on Hartford Avenue in Johnston. He was charged with driving under the influence. He also was cited for driving the wrong way.

Manuel Corniel, 55, of Providence, was arrested early Saturday morning for driving erratically on Route 95 South in Providence. He was charged with driving under the influence.

Christopher Lohin, 31, Glocester, was arrested about early Saturday morning during a motor vehicle stop on Pontiac Avenue in Cranston. He was charged with driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Brandon Howard, 25, of Providence, was arrested about early Saturday morning after his car struck a roadway sign on the ramp from Centerville Road to Route 95 North in Warwick. He was charged with driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a chemical test, and for violating the terms of his probation from a previous charge.

Eduardo De La Cruz, 21, Woonsocket, was arrested early Saturday morning following a traffic stop on Route 95 in Providence. He was charged with driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content greater than .15, second offense. He also was wanted for violation of probation of a previous narcotics charge.

Gerald Beyer, 27, of Woonsocket, was arrested about Saturday afternoon after a minor crash on Route 295 South in Smithfield. No injuries were reported. Beyer was charged with driving under the influence.

Tony Towsley, 50, of Vermont, was arrested Saturday afternoon during a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Westside Road and Ocean Road in New Shoreham. He was charged with driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Jessica Wilcox, 31, Providence, was arrested Saturday evening after a motor vehicle stop on Route 95 in Warwick. She was charged with driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Jorge Hernandez-Ruiz, 24, of Providence, was arrested Saturday evening during a traffic stop on Heath Street in Providence. He was charged with driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test. He also was charged with obstructing a police officer, presenting false documents to a public official, and driving without a license – third offense.

Michael Fitzgerald, 58, of Connecticut, was arrested early Sunday morning after a one-car crash on the Exit 4 exit ramp on Route 95 in Richmond. He was charged with driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test. He also was charged with driving with a suspended license; disorderly conduct; obstruction of a police officer; and failure to appear for payment review on a previous charge of driving under the influence.

“With summer upon us, we want to send a strong message to everyone who lives in or visits Rhode Island: We will not tolerate motorists or boaters who operate under the influence of drugs or alcohol, putting others at risk,” Colonel Ann C. Assumpico, Superintendent of State Police and Director of the Department of Public Safety, stated.

