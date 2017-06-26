Barry Cadden sentenced to 9 years for role in deadly meningitis outbreak

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

BOSTON, M.A. (AP) — The co-founder of a Massachusetts pharmacy has been sentenced to nine years in a nationwide meningitis outbreak that killed 76 people and sickened hundreds more.

Barry Cadden was acquitted of second-degree murder charges under federal racketeering law but was convicted of conspiracy and fraud charges.

A judge sentenced Cadden on Monday after hearing statements from people who said he ruined their lives.

Cadden was charged in a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that was traced to contaminated injections of medical steroids made by the New England Compounding Center in Framingham.

Prosecutors say Cadden ran the center in a dangerous way by skirting industry regulations on sterility in an effort to push production and make more money.

Prosecutors sought a 35-year prison sentence. Cadden's lawyer said he should get 2 1/2 to 3 years.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017