RI House OKs domestic violence gun control bill

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island House of Representatives has voted to pass legislation that would take guns away from people on domestic restraining orders.              

The House voted 55-12 to pass the bill Monday after a lengthy debate. It now moves to the state Senate, with just days before both legislative chambers are preparing to adjourn for the year.              

Most Democrats voted in favor. Republicans were opposed.              

Anyone on a domestic protective order issued by a court after July 1 would have to surrender guns and wouldn't be able to get them back while the order is in effect.              

The legislation would also impose a 6-year gun ban for anyone convicted of certain misdemeanors including simple assault, cyberstalking and disorderly conduct when it involves force or threatened use of a weapon.

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

