White House says Assad may be preparing chemical attack - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

White House says Assad may be preparing chemical attack

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WASHINGTON (AP) —The White House says it has found “potential” evidence that Syria is preparing for another chemical weapons attack.              

Press Secretary Sean Spicer issued an ominous statement Monday evening that says the U.S. ``has identified potential preparations'' for another chemical attack by the Assad government that it says “would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children.”              

He says the activities are similar to those made before an April chemical attack. The Trump administration launched missile strikes in retaliation for that attack, which it blamed on Assad.             

Spicer warns that “if Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price.”              

The White House has provided no immediate evidence to back up its claims.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.