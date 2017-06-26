Legislation on new PawSox stadium to be introduced Tuesday

A new PawSox stadium at the Slater Mill site in Pawtucket may be a possibility after all.

A month after the General Assembly essentially shot down the $83 million proposal choosing not taking up that legislation during the current session, ABC 6 News has learned that a new bill will be submitted on Tuesday.

"I am very pleased to say that Mayor Grebien has listened to my concerns. I had a number of concerns about the prior bill. He has addressed those concerns and gotten this to a place that I will be able to support it as being a good deal for Pawtucket and a good deal for the taxpayers of Rhode Island,’ said Governor Gina Raimondo.

The Governor says one of the key differences this time around is the burden to Rhode Island taxpayers.

"It has clarified that the state is not on the hook for any obligation of the city. At the end of the day I don't think that this is going to cost the taxpayers of Rhode Island anything,” said Raimondo.

State Senator William Conley will be submitting the legislation. He issued a statement saying the Senate will not consider this proposal before the conclusion of the regular session.

“The bill is being submitted to ensure that the proposed terms become part of the public record for all to see and scrutinize accordingly in the weeks and months ahead,” said Conley.

Mayor Grebien was incredibly pleased with these developments when we caught up with him Monday night.

"What I can tell you about this is it's been a long time coming. We are excited about the opportunity to have this vetted,” said Grebien.

The Senate President and the Speaker have both said they are open to the possibility of a fall session.

There was no comment when we reached out to the PawSox Monday night.

