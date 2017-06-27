PawSox Outlast IronPigs In Extra Inning In Series Opener

Pawtucket Red Sox Press Release

ALLENTOWN, Penn. — For the second day in a row, Bryce Brentz drilled a dramatic, late-game home run, this time propelling the Pawtucket Red Sox to a 5-4 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in 10 innings in a back-and-forth series opener Monday night at Coca-Cola Park.

A night after Brentz hit a three-run homer in the ninth in a furious comeback bid against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the 28-year old slugger broke a 4-4 tie in the top of the 10th by blasting a 430-foot solo shot to left to lift the PawSox (36-38) over the IronPigs (49-28).

In his first appearance since returning from the big leagues, PawSox starter Héctor Velázquez worked five innings of two-run ball, walking four without a strikeout. Right-handed reliever Ben Taylor, in his return after a month-long stint on the disabled list with right elbow inflammation, followed and yielded a run on three hits in the sixth. Fellow righty Austin Maddox (W, 2-0) fanned four over two hitless and scoreless stanzas.

Lehigh Valley starter Brandon Leibrandt made his Triple-A debut and allowed three runs on three hits and three walks in five innings. IronPigs closer Pedro Beato (L, 0-3) served up the shot to Brentz.

PawSox center fielder Brian Bogusevic, who was an International League All-Star with the IronPigs in 2015, ripped an RBI double and scored Brentz all the way from first in the second inning.

Lehigh Valley tied the game, 1-1, in the home half of the second on an RBI double from right fielder Nick Williams.

The IronPigs jumped ahead 2-1 in the fourth when center fielder Dylan Cozens scorched his 17th round-tripper of the season, a solo homer to right.

Pawtucket reclaimed the lead, 3-2, in the fifth when right fielder Steve Selsky launched a two-run long ball to left-center.

Lehigh Valley tied the game in the sixth on a two-out RBI single from No. 8 hitter Pedro Florimon.

PawSox second baseman Heiker Meneses led off the seventh with an infield single and then moved to third on a stolen base and a throwing error by Lehigh Valley catcher Logan Moore. From there, Meneses scored to vault Pawtucket back in front on an RBI single from shortstop Mike Miller.

The IronPigs promptly tied the game, 4-4, in the next half-inning after working a pair of walks and getting an RBI groundout from first baseman Rhys Hoskins.

Maddox struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth to force extras, and Brentz hit the eventual game-winner with two outs.

Pawtucket continues its four-game series against Lehigh Valley on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. PawSox right-hander Shawn Haviland (3-5, 3.69) is scheduled to oppose IronPigs lefty Cesar Ramos (4-1, 3.14). Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the PawSox Pre-Game Show at 6:35 p.m.

