WOONSOCKET, R.I. – Christian Gonzalez, 27, of Woonsocket, was arrested Monday for molesting a child.

Police believe there may be more victims.

Gonzalez was charged with First Degree Child Molestation, Domestic Disorderly Conduct, and Domestic Assault and Battery.

Police say the sex crime and domestic crimes are from separate investigations.

Police urge any possible victims to come forward and contact them at 401-766-1212.

