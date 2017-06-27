Dancer with Festival Ballet Providence injured in hit and run

By: ABC6 News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

Reporting By: Melissa Randall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)— A dancer with Festival Ballet Providence was seriously injured in a hit and run in Providence over the weekend. Now the family of Jordan Nelson is pleading for answers.

Nelson, a company dancer with Festival Ballet Providence for a season and a half, suffered a concussion and broken bones including a skull fracture. The full scope of his brain injuries is still to be determined.

Friends told ABC6 News that Nelson was riding his bicycle to meet a fellow dancer for brunch Sunday morning. He was struck in front of Hope High School. The driver of what is believed to have been a box truck took off. The ballet's board is trying to stay optimistic.

“A lot of things go through our heads, through my head. Maybe because he is a dancer he is going to help him to heal faster and quicker and better,” said Mihail Odjuric, artistic director for the ballet.

The family is asking anyone who may have witnessed what happened, or who knows the driver, to come forward. They issued the following statement:

"Jordan's family thanks everyone for their well–wishes and support. We feel confident that he's receiving the best care possible. His recovery will be long and difficult, but knowing he has the support of his friends and artistic community will go a long way to bolster his spirits and carry him through."

Nelson’s sister-in-law set up a go–fund me page in an effort to raise money for nelson's medical expenses and wages he'll lose during his recovery. You can donate here.

