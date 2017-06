By: News Staff

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) – Fall River Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect who robbed an 80-year-old woman.

Anyone with information on the robbery or identification of the woman pictured is urged to contact Fall River Police Department Major Crimes Division Detective Dwaine Cabeceiras at 508-324-2796.

Anonymous tips can also be made by calling 508-672-TIPS.

