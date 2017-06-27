New legislation for PawSox stadium submitted

By: Samantha Fenlon

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — An $83 million plan for a new PawSox stadium at the Slater Mill site in Pawtucket is now back on the table.

State Senator William Conley introduced new legislation on the proposed ball park on Tuesday. He says the Senate Finance Committee will take up the proposal this Fall.

"I think keeping the PawSox in Pawtucket and in the state of Rhode Island is really important to our future," said Conley.

In terms of money, the PawSox owners would be on the hook for $45 million, the state $23 million and the city $15 million.

Senator Conley says the wording in this new bill has been changed to make Pawtucket responsible if there is any type of revenue problem with their portion of the money.

"The city of Pawtucket has pledged its state aide to support any shortfall that might arise in the payment of those debt services. We've excluded for instance school aide from that," said Conley.

The new proposal has the Governor's support. We caught up with her on Monday shortly after news of the new bill broke.

"It has clarified that the state is not on the hook for any obligation of the city. At the end of the day I don't think that this is going to cost the taxpayers of Rhode Island anything," said Governor Gina Raimondo.

The State's Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor echoing that sentiment... issuing a statement saying in part, "The state's expenditure will, in effect be paid for by those who visit and use this complex."

Conley told reporters Tuesday the land for the stadium has not yet been acquired.

The Finance Chair says there will be plenty of debate in the coming weeks and months, adding that there will be several committee hearings before any type of vote will happen.

"We'll give the public a really full and fair opportunity to take a look at this legislation," said Conley.

House Speaker Nick Mattiello issuing this statement on the developments, "I have been clear that a bill on a Pawtucket Red Sox' stadium would not be introduced until it had the Governor's stamp of approval. Now that she has given the proposal her support, legislation will be introduced by the Pawtucket House delegation and it will be at the request of the Commerce Corporation, which the Governor chairs. This bill will be fully reviewed by the House Finance Committee this fall."

