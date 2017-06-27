FiRE+iCE to close permanently after 17 years at the Providence P - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

FiRE+iCE to close permanently after 17 years at the Providence Place Mall

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – FiRE+iCE at the Providence Place mall has closed its doors for good after 17 years at the location.

The restaurant closed on Sunday after owners decided the restaurant could not afford to fix the broken air conditioning unit.

In a press release, FiRE+iCE management stated that the repair would have taken 8-12 weeks and that the restaurant is too big to keep cool in the meantime.

FiRE+iCE thanked Providence and surrounding communities for their patronage over the years.

The Boston and West Coast locations will remain open.

More information can be found on www.fire-ice.com.

