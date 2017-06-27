How the Hallamore Clydesdales get ready for their Bristol 4th appearance

By Alana Cerrone

In the midst of the music and laughter of the Bristol 4th of July Parade comes the showstopper, the Hallamore Clydesdales. The lineup of 8 majestic horses, weighing in at over 2,000 pounds each, is always a crowd favorite from parades in Bristol to Boston to Springfield. And they call Lakeville, Massachusetts “home”.

Ned Niemiec's been taking care of these beauties for decades. He says these are no "show horses"...they're "show off horses", and they've been through at least a year of parade boot camp before they're ready for the big show.

"They have to be very well-trained to take them to the parade because of all and commotion." But the work's not over yet - these horses, like Windsor, didn't wake up like this.

"They get a bath when they're going to a parade with a lot of shampoo and all that sort of thing. They also get a good grooming."

The grooming comes with not one but two brushes.

And since the Bristol 4th of July Parade is a special occasion, the horses’ manes and tails get braided

Last but not least, you need a fresh, clean hoof. Luckily, there's a trick of the trade to help with that.

"We use some baby powder like this on them, it makes them even whiter.”

But sorry Windsor, even after all that primping, we're told you probably won't be leading the pack at the parade this year. The two lead spots are reserved for the fanciest horses, like Supreme.

"He’s a very classy high-stepping horse so we like to put him right up front."

