Body of missing Coventry man found - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Body of missing Coventry man found

By: News Staff

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — The search for the missing Coventry man John Benevides has come to an end Tuesday afternoon.

Family members confirmed to ABC6 News Benevides’ body was found around 2:31p.m., on a river bank of the Pawtuxet River behind a local pharmaceutical company on Washington Street.

Benevides, 46, was last seen on June 16, 2017, leaving his Edward St home.

His girlfriend left for work earlier that morning, and he went out for his usual walk shortly after - with no phone, keys, or money. He's been known to take the bus up to Providence.

There was no sign of foul play, authorities said, and a cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy performed by the Rhode Island Medical Examiner.

Benevides’ niece Amanda would like to thank all who volunteered in the search for her uncle.

No further information is available at this time.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

