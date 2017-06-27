RI House passes bill for highway surveillance system

By: Rebecca Turco

Email: rturco@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A highway surveillance system intended to fine uninsured, out-of-state drivers, could soon become reality in Rhode Island.

The House passed legislation Monday allowing for the license plate scanning system, but it's not without controversy. Police and civil liberties groups are sounding the alarm, calling it "big brother-esque."

Supporters, though, say the data will be immediately erased if there is no proof the driver is uninsured.

Under the bill, violators would receive a fine of up to $120. That money would be split between the state and the company which manages the cameras. The third-party company would also be responsible for funding the equipment.

The legislation has no corresponding Senate bill, so the Senate Judiciary Committee will decide whether or not to move forward. If the bill becomes law, it would tentatively take effect January 2018.

© WLNE-TV 2017