RI House passes bill for highway surveillance system - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

RI House passes bill for highway surveillance system

Posted: Updated:

By: Rebecca Turco

Email: rturco@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A highway surveillance system intended to fine uninsured, out-of-state drivers, could soon become reality in Rhode Island.

The House passed legislation Monday allowing for the license plate scanning system, but it's not without controversy. Police and civil liberties groups are sounding the alarm, calling it "big brother-esque."

Supporters, though, say the data will be immediately erased if there is no proof the driver is uninsured.

Under the bill, violators would receive a fine of up to $120. That money would be split between the state and the company which manages the cameras. The third-party company would also be responsible for funding the equipment.

The legislation has no corresponding Senate bill, so the Senate Judiciary Committee will decide whether or not to move forward. If the bill becomes law, it would tentatively take effect January 2018.

© WLNE-TV 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.