RI Senate approves letting law enforcement use pill database - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

RI Senate approves letting law enforcement use pill database

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Senate has passed a bill that would allow law enforcement access to an electronic database of prescription painkillers.              

The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 21-14 to pass the bill Tuesday, with liberal Democrats joining Republicans in the opposition. It now moves to the state House of Representatives, with just days before lawmakers adjourn for the year.              

The proposal would give criminal investigators access to a database used by health professionals to track prescribing patterns for various opioids, such as Vicodin and OxyContin, stimulants and sedatives.              

Medical groups say the bill compromises patient confidentiality and the database should be a tool for health care, not law enforcement.              

The attorney general's office says the bill would allow law enforcement to investigate “pill mills and drug diversion.”

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.