Providence firefighter terminated for racial comment

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare confirmed to ABC6 News a city firefighter was fired on Tuesday for saying an elderly black woman whom he was treating should “stop eating fried chicken.”

According to Pare, Andre Ferro was terminated by the city's Fire Department Trial Board Tuesday afternoon.

Back on March 15th, Ferro responded to a medical call where a woman was concerned about a nosebleed that would not stop.

Authorities say Ferro allegedly told the woman she should “stop eating fried chicken.”

Pare noted Ferro had been fired in 2006, with no known reason, but returned to serve as a firefighter in 2008, after a deal was reach with the firefighter’s union.

