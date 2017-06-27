Providence firefighter terminated for racial comment - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Providence firefighter terminated for racial comment

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6              

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare confirmed to ABC6 News a city firefighter was fired on Tuesday for saying an elderly black woman whom he was treating should “stop eating fried chicken.”              

According to Pare, Andre Ferro was terminated by the city's Fire Department Trial Board Tuesday afternoon.

Back on March 15th, Ferro responded to a medical call where a woman was concerned about a nosebleed that would not stop.

Authorities say Ferro allegedly told the woman she should “stop eating fried chicken.”

Pare noted Ferro had been fired in 2006, with no known reason, but returned to serve as a firefighter in 2008, after a deal was reach with the firefighter’s union.      

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.