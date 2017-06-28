Former State Representative Joe Trillo plans to run for governor

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Former State Representative Joe Trillo announced Tuesday that he may toss his hat in the ring on a run for Rhode Island Governor.

Trillo has created an exploratory committee.

He now joins Representative Patricia Morgan and Cranston Mayor Allan Fung who have also expressed interest in the state’s top job.

“All we’re doing right now is being noted to be a welfare state we’ve gotta change that message if we’re ever going to attract businesses without buying them,” said Representative Trillo.

Trillo was President Trump’s honorary chair in Rhode Island during the 2016 campaign.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017