Family files lawsuit against state over silly string fight

RICHMOND, R.I. (AP) – The parents of a former high school student have filed a federal lawsuit against a Rhode Island school district and state education officials, claiming they attempted to cover up a fight between their daughter and another student over silly string.

The Westerly Sun reports Mark and Beth Zell filed the complaint June 6, saying their daughter "K.Z." has a seizure disorder and a permanently damaged academic record.

In their complaint, the Zells say their daughter inadvertently sprayed the girl with silly string during Spirit Week at Chariho High School in 2015 and the girl retaliated. However, Chariho administrators say K.Z. started the fight by spraying the girl in the face at close range.

Both girls were suspended, a decision the Zells appealed several times before filing their court case.

