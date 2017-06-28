Four people sent to hospital with serious injuries after crash i - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Four people sent to hospital with serious injuries after crash in Burrillville

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WLNE) – Four people were transported to Rhode Island Hospital Tuesday night with serious injuries after police discovered a pickup truck against a tree on Colwell road in Burrillville.

Police responded to the scene at approximately 9:30 p.m. after reports of a single-car crash.

Once they arrived, they found a truck off the road, which had come to rest against a tree.

Officials are currently investigating the accident.

