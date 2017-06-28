Elderly woman injured in single-car crash in South Kingstown

By: News Staff

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) – South Kingstown Police responded to reports of a roll over accident on Mooresfield Road in the area of Tower Hill Road at approximately 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

An elderly female operator was still inside the vehicle upon arrival.

The vehicle involved in the crash, a Cadillac sport utility vehicle, was traveling on Mooresfield Road when the operator may have suffered a medical emergency, causing her to lose control of the vehicle.

The vehicle crossed the east bound lane, rolled over a stone wall and into a field where it stopped.

The operator was extricated from the vehicle and transported to South County Hospital.

No word yet on her injuries.

