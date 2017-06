By: News Staff

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) – Two children were struck by a vehicle while riding bicycles in Smithfield early Tuesday night.

According to the Smithfield Fire Department, the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Mountaindale Road.

The children were transported to Hasbro Children’s hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There are currently no charges against the driver.

