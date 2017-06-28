Governor expects Canadian PM Trudeau at governors' summit - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Governor expects Canadian PM Trudeau at governors' summit

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo says she expects Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to meet with the nation's governors at a summer summit in Rhode Island, but his office couldn't confirm his attendance.

The Democratic governor is hosting the three-day Providence summit of the National Governors Association. It begins July 13.

Raimondo said Wednesday that "Justin Trudeau is coming." Reporters expressed surprise and Raimondo said, "maybe I just made news."

Trudeau's office told The Associated Press the prime minister has been invited to the gathering of the bipartisan governors' group, but it couldn't yet confirm if he will attend.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is planning to go.

Raimondo plans to ask governors in attendance to support the global Paris climate accord. President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the pact. 

