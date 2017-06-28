UPDATE: Police identify body of missing Westport woman found in water

By: Chloe Leshner

WESTPORT, Mass. -- Westport police recovered the body of a missing woman near Horseneck Beach at approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Helena Chaves, 58, was found in the waters off of the Fontaine Bridge in Westport.

Crews began their search just before 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Family members reported her missing, saying this was out of character and worried she was in danger.

Authorities found her car and were out on the beach in full force.

"We used air assets, water resources from the Coast Guard, Massachusetts State Police, SEMLAC search and rescue dive and ground teams," says Detective Jeff Majewski with the Westport Police Department.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney's office, foul play is not suspected.

