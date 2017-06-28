Robert Squatrito honored with Hattie Brown Award - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Robert Squatrito honored with Hattie Brown Award

Posted: Updated:

By: Rebecca Turco

Email: rturco@abc6.com

BRISTOL, R.I. – Every year, Bristol's 4th of July Committee recognizes an exceptional person who demonstrates the spirit of the late Hattie Brown.

This year's award recipient is Robert Squatrito. Squatrito has logged countless volunteer hours over the past six decades: from calling balls and strikes at Little League games to working for the Knights of Columbus.

He also served 26 years in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Squatrito was not expecting to receive the Hattie Brown Award. “Accolades - you never think of those,” he told ABC6 News. “All you think about is helping that person that needs the help. Or finishing a project to make sure [from] the start to the finish…it's done right."

© WLNE-TV 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.