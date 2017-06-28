Robert Squatrito honored with Hattie Brown Award

By: Rebecca Turco

Email: rturco@abc6.com

BRISTOL, R.I. – Every year, Bristol's 4th of July Committee recognizes an exceptional person who demonstrates the spirit of the late Hattie Brown.

This year's award recipient is Robert Squatrito. Squatrito has logged countless volunteer hours over the past six decades: from calling balls and strikes at Little League games to working for the Knights of Columbus.

He also served 26 years in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Squatrito was not expecting to receive the Hattie Brown Award. “Accolades - you never think of those,” he told ABC6 News. “All you think about is helping that person that needs the help. Or finishing a project to make sure [from] the start to the finish…it's done right."

© WLNE-TV 2017