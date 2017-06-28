Researcher from Cranston headed to kayak Arctic Sea

By Kirsten Glavin

CRANSTON, RI – A recent Harvard PhD graduate from Cranston embarked on the trip of a lifetime, Wednesday; one very few have ever done.

Dr. Christopher Horvat, 27, will spend the next five weeks kayaking through the Arctic Sea to study the effects of climate change. He considers the expedition to be the culmination of his academic career, thus far.

"We get to do this,” Horvat told ABC6 News on Tuesday. “We get to go there and be in it, which I think is quite remarkable for this kind of work."

Horvat and four others plan to research and show how rapidly the ice is disappearing. The group will be filming a documentary throughout the journey. Leading the expedition is Steve Smith, a film director from Hope Valley.

"I am trusting him with my life,” said Horvat. “And I do."

The arctic is well known for climate change, with warming happening faster and more severe there than anywhere else in the world.

"People are interested in telling people, and not showing them. And we want to show people and not tell them. We want to show you why it's important to care about the arctic and just how fragile of an environment it is."