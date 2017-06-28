Photographers for public safety families - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Photographers for public safety families

Posted:

By: News Staff

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — Local photographers spent their time on Wednesday to give Rhode Island’s public safety families lasting memories.

The annual event at Goddard State Park gave free family pictures for people who are public safety employees or volunteers.

It is a way to say thank you to the men and women who keep Rhode Island residents safe.

“So I thought what a great gift to give back to the community so they can have a picture of their parent in uniform,” said Kate Taylor, a volunteer photographer.

This year they had a massive turnout. In fact, around 150 families came out to get their photos taken.

