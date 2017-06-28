Revs Advance to U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals after Beating D.C. United

Revs news release...

BOSTON, Mass. – The New England Revolution defeated D.C. United, 2-1, in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 at Harvard University's Jordan Field on Wednesday evening. With the win, New England advances to the Quarterfinal and will host either the Philadelphia Union on July 11, or the New York Red Bulls on July 13, at Jordan Field.

D.C. United's José Guillermo Ortiz opened scoring in the seventh minute shortly after Revolution forward Teal Bunbury hit woodwork on a right-footed shot at the near post. Diego Fagundez responded with an equalizer shortly before halftime with the first goal of his U.S. Open Cup career, careening a free kick from just beyond the18-yard box past the reach of D.C. United goalkeeper Travis Worra. On the other side of halftime, forward Brian Wright put New England ahead with his first professional goal, a right-footed shot from the left side of the penalty area that would prove to be the game winner.

New England returns to action on July 2 for a nationally televised MLS match on FS1 against the Philadelphia Union. The match kicks off at 5:00 p.m.

New England Revolution 2, D.C. United 1

June 28, 2017 – Jordan Field (Boston, Mass.)

Revolution Defeat D.C. United, 2-1, Advance to U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals

With the win, New England moves to 3-2-0 in five all-time Open Cup meetings with D.C., and are now 2-0-0 when hosting D.C.

Fagundez Levels With Free Kick Shortly Before Halftime

Midfielder Diego Fagundez recorded his first career Open Cup goal in the 44 th minute of tonight's contest. Fagundez's goal was scored on a set piece near the top of the 18-yard box after Brian Wright was fouled near the penalty area.

recorded his first career Open Cup goal in the 44 minute of tonight's contest. Fagundez's goal was scored on a set piece near the top of the 18-yard box after was fouled near the penalty area. Fagundez became the 10th current Revolution player to score in U.S. Open Cup play. The midfielder has made an all-time club-high 14 appearances, including 10 starts in the tournament.

Wright Records First Professional Goal, the Revs' Game Winner

Forward Brian Wright scored his first goal as a Revolution player across all competitions when he tallied in the 48 th minute of tonight's contest. With his goal, Wright became the 11 th current Revolution player to score in U.S. Open Cup play.

scored his first goal as a Revolution player across all competitions when he tallied in the 48 minute of tonight's contest. With his goal, Wright became the 11 current Revolution player to score in U.S. Open Cup play. Wright becomes the second player to open his Revolution account in the 2017 Open Cup. Defender Donnie Smith registered his first goal as a Revolution player when he headed home a Daigo Kobayashi corner in the 50 th minute of action in the Fourth Round vs. the Rochester Rhinos.

registered his first goal as a Revolution player when he headed home a corner in the 50 minute of action in the Fourth Round vs. the Rochester Rhinos. Wright has started each of the Revolution's two Open Cup matches this season and has also appeared for Tulsa Roughnecks FC in the USL.

Revolution Play Mixture of Veterans, Younger Players

The Revolution starting lineup included three players who have started at least five games this season in defenders Benjamin Angoua and Josh Smith , and midfielder Diego Fagundez .

and , and midfielder . The lineup featured eight members of the Starting XI from New England's Fourth Round matchup against the Rochester Rhinos. Defenders Benjamin Angoua and Je-Vaughn Watson and midfielder Diego Fagundez replaced defender Andrew Farrell and midfielders Scott Caldwell and Daigo Kobayashi.

GAME CAPSULE

Referee: Mark Kadlecik

Assistant Referees: Claudiu Badea (AR1), Tom Felice (AR2)

Fourth Official: Michael Dee

Weather: 67 Degrees and Partly Cloudy

Attendance: 2,572

Scoring Summary:

DC – José Guillermo Ortiz 1 (Ian Harkes 1) 7'

NE – Diego Fagundez 1 (Unassisted) 44'

NE – Brian Wright 1 (Unassisted) 48'

Misconduct Summary:

DC – Jared Jeffrey (Yellow Card – Unsporting Behavior) 10'

NE – London Woodberry (Yellow Card – Unsporting Behavior) 37'

NE – Josh Smith (Yellow Card – Unsporting Behavior) 57'

DC – Chris Korb (Yellow Card – Unsporting Behavior) 90'+4'

New England Revolution: Brad Knighton ©; Donnie Smith, Josh Smith, Benjamin Angoua , London Woodberry (Andrew Farrell 70'); Je-Vaughn Watson, Zachary Herivaux; Femi Hollinger-Janzen, Diego Fagundez, Teal Bunbury (Lee Nguyen 75'), Brian Wright (Kei Kamara 67')

Substitutes Not Used: Cody Cropper, Matt Turner, Chris Tierney

D.C. United: Travis Worra; Chris Korb, Sean Franklin ©, Jalen Robinson, Chris Odoi-Atsem; Ian Harkes (Marcelo Sarvas 60'), Jared Jeffrey; Lamar Neagle (Luciano Acosta 82'), Julian Buescher (Patrick Nyarko 82'), Sebastien Le Toux; José Guillermo Ortiz

Substitutes Not Used: Eric Klenofsky, Taylor Kemp, Kofi Opare, Rob Vincent