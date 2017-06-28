Revs Advance to U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals after Beating D.C. United

Revs news release...
BOSTON, Mass. – The New England Revolution defeated D.C. United, 2-1, in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 at Harvard University's Jordan Field on Wednesday evening. With the win, New England advances to the Quarterfinal and will host either the Philadelphia Union on July 11, or the New York Red Bulls on July 13, at Jordan Field.
D.C. United's José Guillermo Ortiz opened scoring in the seventh minute shortly after Revolution forward Teal Bunbury hit woodwork on a right-footed shot at the near post. Diego Fagundez responded with an equalizer shortly before halftime with the first goal of his U.S. Open Cup career, careening a free kick from just beyond the18-yard box past the reach of D.C. United goalkeeper Travis Worra. On the other side of halftime, forward Brian Wright put New England ahead with his first professional goal, a right-footed shot from the left side of the penalty area that would prove to be the game winner.
New England returns to action on July 2 for a nationally televised MLS match on FS1 against the Philadelphia Union. The match kicks off at 5:00 p.m.
New England Revolution 2, D.C. United 1
June 28, 2017 – Jordan Field (Boston, Mass.)
Revolution Defeat D.C. United, 2-1, Advance to U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals
Fagundez Levels With Free Kick Shortly Before Halftime
Wright Records First Professional Goal, the Revs' Game Winner
Revolution Play Mixture of Veterans, Younger Players
GAME CAPSULE
Referee: Mark Kadlecik
Assistant Referees: Claudiu Badea (AR1), Tom Felice (AR2)
Fourth Official: Michael Dee
Weather: 67 Degrees and Partly Cloudy
Attendance: 2,572
Scoring Summary:
DC – José Guillermo Ortiz 1 (Ian Harkes 1) 7'
NE – Diego Fagundez 1 (Unassisted) 44'
NE – Brian Wright 1 (Unassisted) 48'
Misconduct Summary:
DC – Jared Jeffrey (Yellow Card – Unsporting Behavior) 10'
NE – London Woodberry (Yellow Card – Unsporting Behavior) 37'
NE – Josh Smith (Yellow Card – Unsporting Behavior) 57'
DC – Chris Korb (Yellow Card – Unsporting Behavior) 90'+4'
New England Revolution: Brad Knighton ©; Donnie Smith, Josh Smith, Benjamin Angoua , London Woodberry (Andrew Farrell 70'); Je-Vaughn Watson, Zachary Herivaux; Femi Hollinger-Janzen, Diego Fagundez, Teal Bunbury (Lee Nguyen 75'), Brian Wright (Kei Kamara 67')
Substitutes Not Used: Cody Cropper, Matt Turner, Chris Tierney
D.C. United: Travis Worra; Chris Korb, Sean Franklin ©, Jalen Robinson, Chris Odoi-Atsem; Ian Harkes (Marcelo Sarvas 60'), Jared Jeffrey; Lamar Neagle (Luciano Acosta 82'), Julian Buescher (Patrick Nyarko 82'), Sebastien Le Toux; José Guillermo Ortiz
Substitutes Not Used: Eric Klenofsky, Taylor Kemp, Kofi Opare, Rob Vincent
|
New England Revolution
|
Team Statistics
|
D.C. United
|
16 (5)
|
Shots (on Target)
|
9 (1)
|
0
|
Saves
|
3
|
4
|
Corner Kicks
|
3
|
0
|
Offsides
|
1
|
9
|
Fouls
|
12
|
363 (78%)
|
Passes Attempted (% Completed)
|
483 (77%)
|
43.7%
|
Possession
|
56.3%
Click here to see our ABC6 Contests page!More >>
10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.