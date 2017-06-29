RI DMV “grace period” ahead of rollout

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Ahead of the new computer system rollout, the Rhode Island’s Department of Motor Vehicle is extending expiration dates for some documents including licenses and registrations.

Officials hope the grace period will ease the transition while the new system is put into place.

Friday is the last day for drivers to visit the state’s DMV offices before they shut down to implement the new computer system.

Thursday is the final day for all online transactions before the roll out, but with the new rollout, DMV officials are also going to be more lenient with some of their deadlines.

The DMV will announce later Thursday afternoon a new “grace period” for drivers extending the validity dates for those with licenses, registrations, and other credentials expiring in July.

Those drivers will be able to keep those registrations through September 30th. The DMV is also extending the validity period for temporary licenses from 20 to 40 days.

This is the latest move by the agency to ease the transition into the new computer system that will be installed July 5th.

During the computer transition period from the 5th to the 17th, everyone will be required to make online reservations.

However, if all goes well, it could end up being a permanent solution.

“You can rest assure that if this works, come January, the DMV administrator will be looking for the funding to do it on a permanent basis,” said Paul Grimaldi of the Rhode Island Department of Revenue.

Last week, the DMV announced that they will be requiring reservations at office locations following the July 5th rollout.

The agency is expected to release more information on the exact changes Rhode Islanders can expect in the coming weeks.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017