Church says Pell will return to face sex charges - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Church says Pell will return to face sex charges

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

SYDNEY (AP) — The Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney says Vatican Cardinal George Pell will return to Australia to fight sexual assault charges as soon as possible.

The archdiocese statement released on his behalf said Pell “again strenuously denied all allegations” against him.

Victoria state police said earlier Thursday that Pell was being summonsed to face multiple charges of “historical sexual offenses,” meaning offenses that generally occurred some time ago. Pell was ordered to appear in court on July 18th.

The archdiocese statement says Pell “is looking forward to his day in court and will defend the charges vigorously.”

Pell is planning to make a further statement in Rome later today.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.