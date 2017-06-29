Pick of the Litter: Jamie - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Pick of the Litter: Jamie

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — This week’s Pick of the Litter is a 12-week-old Chihuahua, Pomeranian mix puppy called Jamie.

 Jamie is a very good dog. He loves everything. He is currently teething.

The puppy is looking for his forever home.

Jamie’s dad was only ten pounds. His mom was twelve pounds. Therefore, Jamie is going to be a little guy.

Jamie would be good in any home.

If you want to adopt Jamie or any other animals, you can contact the RISPCA at 401-438-8150.

