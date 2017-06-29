Providence Police Department employee charged for selling classi - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Providence Police Department employee charged for selling classified records

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Providence Police clerk is accused of delivering accident reports to a local chiropractor.

According to police, 36-year-old Rosemary Garcia of Cranston was seen on camera printing out an excessive amount of accident reports on June 15th and June 19th.

An undercover investigation showed that the documents were delivered to a chiropractor, Dr. Eugene Kramer, of “Spine and Disc Center” in Providence.

Garcia was charged on accounts of fraudulence and convergence with a bail of $25,000.

She was arraigned on Wednesday evening in front of the Justice of the Peace.

Garcia is suspended without pay.

