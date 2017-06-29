Providence elementary school teacher arrested

53-year-old James Duffy can be seen blocked by his attorney during his arraignment

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A gym teacher at a Providence elementary school was arrested and accused of molesting four girls at the school.

The gym teacher was arraigned on five counts of 2nd degree child molestation after the Providence Police Department received multiple complaints from parents in early May.

53-year-old James Duffy faced a judge on Thursday after an investigation completed by the school and Providence police identified 4 female students, who were all 11-years-old, said they were touched inappropriately by the gym teacher.

Duffy was a gym teacher at Harry Kizirian Elementary School in Providence.

Court documents stated that students say the incidents happened in the cafeteria and during gym class.

One student claimed it happened 2 years ago when she was in 3rd grade.

Duffy is being held on $50,000 bail and cannot have contact with any children under 16-years-old.

