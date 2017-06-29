Providence woman charged with striking minor in Pawtucket

By: News Staff

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – A Providence woman is accused of reckless driving after hitting a child last week.

61-year-old Olayemi Mayowa passed a stop sign and hit an 11-year-old boy at the intersection of Newport and Robinson.

Officials say the impact of the car sent the boy across four lanes of traffic and caused her to crash into a building.

Mayowa did not stump on the brakes and continued to accelerate after hitting the boy. She was arraigned and released on personal recognizance Thursday morning.

Mayowa is expected in court in July.

