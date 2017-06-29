Woman sentenced to prison for smuggling heroin from Mexico

By: The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A Massachusetts woman is headed to prison for arranging the transportation of heroin from Mexico to Rhode Island.
Thirty-nine-year-old Olga Lidia Sandoval, of Attleboro, was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison by a federal judge in Providence.
She was arrested in May 2016 after Rhode Island police said they found 14 pounds (6 kilograms) of heroin in the axle of a truck that Sandoval and her co-conspirators were using to smuggle drugs.
Sandoval pleaded guilty this year to charges including possession of more than a kilogram of heroin with intent to distribute.
Prosecutors say Sandoval is a Guatemalan national and will be turned over to immigration officials for deportation after her prison term.
She also agreed to forfeit $10,000 that was seized from her home.
Her lawyer declined to comment.
