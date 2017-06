By: News Staff

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. – A sailboat overturned in the area of Ram Island off of Mattapoisett Neck Road in Mattapoisett Wednesday.

Two people were rescued from the water.

A vessel passing by rescued one person, and Mattapoisett Marine 1 rescued the second person.

The second person was holding onto the capsized boat at the time of rescue.

No word yet on if they sustained any injuries.

