Lawmakers pass legislation demanding 38 Studios records

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – The Rhode Island General Assembly has passed a bill demanding the release of records related to the investigation of the state's failed $75 million deal with ex-Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling's now-bankrupt video game company.

Lawmakers in the House and Senate approved concurrent legislation Thursday. It now goes to the governor's office.

The bill would require the release of "any investigatory records generated or obtained" by Rhode Island State Police or the attorney general as part of their investigation.

Sen. Frank Lombardi, a Cranston Democrat, said "the people of Rhode Island deserve to have access to all the information regarding the 38 Studios debacle."

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo has argued for the records to be released.

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin previously said he would be "greatly concerned" about setting such a precedent.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017