North Smithfield home robbed, suspects throw items away in dumpster

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. – A North Smithfield home was broken into and robbed Wednesday morning in the area of Mattity Road between Douglas Pike and Black Plain Road.

The break-in occurred sometime between 8 a.m. and early afternoon.

Personal items were stolen from the residence.

Surveillance footage caught a white Dodge Durango pulling in front of a dumpster in the back of a frame store on Dryden Lane in Providence.

The occupants exited the vehicle and began throwing the stolen items into the dumpster.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these individuals is urged to contact North Smithfield Police at 401-762-1212.

