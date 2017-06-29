Dartmouth woman arrested in connection to murder in Florida

By: News Staff
DARTMOUTH, Mass. – Massachusetts State Police arrested Desiree Tedder, 23, of Dartmouth, after a murder warrant was issued in Florida for her arrest.
Officials in Massachusetts have been assisting the Pensacola Police Department in the investigation of a missing person who is a suspected homicide victim.
The warrant was issued on Wednesday and Tedder was later arrested in Dartmouth.
Tedder will be brought to Florida to face the murder charges.
